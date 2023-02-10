Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Short Interest Down 90.8% in January

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the January 15th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Central Pattana Public Price Performance

Shares of CPNNF stock remained flat at C$1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.80. Central Pattana Public has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.80.

Get Central Pattana Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Central Pattana Public from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.10 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Central Pattana Public Company Profile

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pattana Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pattana Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.