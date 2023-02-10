Centrifuge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $610,242.29 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $610,242.29 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.26996689 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $715,271.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

