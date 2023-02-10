C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director Audrey Dale Holmes Sells 583 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) Director Audrey Dale Holmes sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $34,752.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C&F Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

