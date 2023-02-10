CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as low as C$1.24. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 215,707 shares trading hands.

CGX Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$424.83 million and a P/E ratio of -21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

