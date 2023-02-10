Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $287.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $294.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.19.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

