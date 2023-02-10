Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $493,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $7,778,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 6.0 %

RE opened at $378.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 42.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.40.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

