Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Bank of America raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chemours by 71.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Chemours by 10.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

