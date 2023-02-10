Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.38

Shares of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.57.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.

