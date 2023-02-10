Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CHS has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $638.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after buying an additional 777,773 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

