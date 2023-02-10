China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China National Building Material to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

China National Building Material stock remained flat at $44.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

