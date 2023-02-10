Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Increased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $44,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

