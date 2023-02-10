CIBC Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to C$240.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.11.

FNV opened at $135.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $10,610,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 61,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,094,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,684,000 after buying an additional 483,652 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

