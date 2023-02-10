Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $63.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,861 shares of company stock worth $3,734,070 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.71 on Friday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

