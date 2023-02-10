Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CINF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.