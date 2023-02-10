Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $115.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.36.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $107.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,680,801.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,114. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.