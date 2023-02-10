Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $115.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.36.
Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $107.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,680,801.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,114. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.