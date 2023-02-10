Citigroup Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $130.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

