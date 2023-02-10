Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.44 million. Analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 12,806.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 828,188 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,470,000 after buying an additional 913,400 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

