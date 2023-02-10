Clarus Group Inc. Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.2% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.25. 3,844,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,561,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a market cap of $478.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

