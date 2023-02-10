Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.330-$1.342 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Cloudflare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.36.
NYSE NET traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $59.63. 16,601,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,244. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 66.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
