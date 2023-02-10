Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Update

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the January 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of CGGGF stock remained flat at $0.83 during midday trading on Friday. Coats Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.