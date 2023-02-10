Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

