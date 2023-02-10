Cohen Lawrence B Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,298,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,582,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

