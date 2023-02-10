Cohen Lawrence B Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.24. 108,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,695. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average is $237.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

