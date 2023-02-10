Cohen Lawrence B Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.19.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

