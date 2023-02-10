Cohen Lawrence B Sells 164 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,271. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $499.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

