Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Hits $1,511.05

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,511.05 or 0.06980398 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $969.48 million and $21.40 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

