Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. Colliers International Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.80.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.11. 98,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,135. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $156.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average of $103.09.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.