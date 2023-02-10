Comparing ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Rating) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Patrick Industries 6.87% 42.22% 12.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.41 $224.91 million $14.38 5.18

Volatility & Risk

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ATC Venture Group and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Patrick Industries 1 1 4 0 2.50

Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $70.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats ATC Venture Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

