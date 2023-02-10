Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $6.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Compass Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of COMP opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.84. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Compass had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Compass will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

