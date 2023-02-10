Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $6.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.46.
A number of analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.
Compass Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of COMP opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.84. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $9.19.
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass (COMP)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.