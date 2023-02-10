Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,623,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $219,079,000 after buying an additional 66,040 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 431,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $58,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,089. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

