Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.31. The company had a trading volume of 390,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,753. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $357.42. The stock has a market cap of $322.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.66 and its 200 day moving average is $305.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

