Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,915 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.