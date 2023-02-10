Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. 1,202,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

