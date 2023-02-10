Conflux Price Tops $0.0558 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $116.75 million and $22.38 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,762.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00430194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00097792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00704897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00590171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

