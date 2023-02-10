Connolly Sarah T. Acquires 6,966 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 202.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.26. The stock had a trading volume of 476,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,864. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of -336.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.