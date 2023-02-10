Connolly Sarah T. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

American Tower stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.93. 384,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.