Connolly Sarah T. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %
American Tower stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.93. 384,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
