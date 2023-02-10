Connolly Sarah T. Sells 140 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,478. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

