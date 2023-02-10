Connolly Sarah T. Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 130.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,057 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.54. The company had a trading volume of 662,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,659. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.26 and its 200 day moving average is $269.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.