Contrasting Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM -20.89% -0.78% -0.35% Intuit 14.10% 14.31% 8.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

32.3% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paycor HCM and Intuit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $429.39 million 10.60 -$119.64 million ($0.56) -46.23 Intuit $13.32 billion 8.86 $2.07 billion $6.57 63.89

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paycor HCM and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 5 4 0 2.44 Intuit 0 2 19 0 2.90

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $33.77, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Intuit has a consensus price target of $490.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.94%. Given Paycor HCM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than Intuit.

Summary

Intuit beats Paycor HCM on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment serves consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of credit card, home, auto and personal loan, and insurance products, and online savings and checking accounts. The ProConnect segment serves professional accountants in the U.S. and Canada, who are essential to both small business success and tax preparation and filing. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

