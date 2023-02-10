ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Shares Down 1.3%

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 234.80 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 234.80 ($2.82). Approximately 2,455,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,307,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($2.86).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTEC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 281 ($3.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 236.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.77. The company has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7,826.67.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Stories

