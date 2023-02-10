Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.34-2.42 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 900,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

