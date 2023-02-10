Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.76. 559,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.31. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

