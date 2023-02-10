Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of COUR opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Coursera by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

