Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $14.00. Coursera shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 152,162 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Coursera Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Institutional Trading of Coursera

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Coursera by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,106,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 241,179 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in Coursera by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,591 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,927,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

