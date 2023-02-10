Cowen Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $166.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.50.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $129.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $138.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.