Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $119.00 million and $10.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001067 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015623 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000143 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
