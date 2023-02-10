Critical Contrast: Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) & Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rent the Runway and Allego, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 4 8 0 2.67 Allego 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rent the Runway presently has a consensus price target of $6.55, indicating a potential upside of 75.60%. Allego has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Allego.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rent the Runway and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -53.24% -649.61% -36.22% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rent the Runway and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 1.19 -$211.80 million ($2.38) -1.57 Allego $102.10 million 3.01 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

Rent the Runway has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.7% of Allego shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

