Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRDA. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($104.58) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($74.53) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,000 ($96.17).

Croda International Stock Down 0.8 %

CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,966 ($83.74) on Tuesday. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,082.06 ($97.15). The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The company has a market capitalization of £9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,371.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,849.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,827.06.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

