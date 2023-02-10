Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101,253.02

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00013947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $95.39 million and $101,253.02 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00434196 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.82 or 0.28756475 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00448008 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.
Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars.
