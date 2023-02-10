Crypto Snack (SNACK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and $133,416.36 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00430566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,181.77 or 0.28530336 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00448186 BTC.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars.

